Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

