Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

