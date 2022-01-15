Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.