Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 115.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

