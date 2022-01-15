Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

