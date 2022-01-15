Hive (HIVE) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Hive has a market capitalization of $513.77 million and $9.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000947 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005080 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,738,023 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.