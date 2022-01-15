Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $238.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.65. 3,342,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,780. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.