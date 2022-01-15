Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

