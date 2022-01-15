Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 6,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

