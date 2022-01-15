Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 6,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
