Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 110.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.21.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

