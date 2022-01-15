Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.41.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.01.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.58%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

