Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.