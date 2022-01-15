IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,920. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBIBF shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

