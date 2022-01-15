ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICFI. Truist increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

