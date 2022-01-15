Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 171,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

