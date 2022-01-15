ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.