IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.73.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 436,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

