Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $169,428.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Idle coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $169,428.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,640,292 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

