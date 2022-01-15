IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $254.74

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.74 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.62). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.62), with a volume of 13,549 shares.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.27. The company has a market capitalization of £259.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

