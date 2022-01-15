ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMUC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,418. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.