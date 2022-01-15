ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

