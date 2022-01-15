Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Lake Street Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Impinj by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Impinj by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 77.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.