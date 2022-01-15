Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Quiet Period To End on January 18th

Inception Growth Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. Inception Growth Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Inception Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

