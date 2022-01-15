IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

