IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,435 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $103.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.