IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 468,949 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.44 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

