Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

