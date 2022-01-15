Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ICHBF stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.28.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.