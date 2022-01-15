Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICHBF stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

