Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.94 ($51.07).

IFXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

