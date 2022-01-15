Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.65.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Ingredion by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

