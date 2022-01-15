Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

