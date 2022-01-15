Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVFH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,223. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.