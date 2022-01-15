Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVFH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,223. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.