Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

