Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $209.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

