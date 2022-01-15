InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded InPlay Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.37.

TSE:IPO opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.60. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

