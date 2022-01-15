Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $196,280.84 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 45,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $196,280.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

