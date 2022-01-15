Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £148.40 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($201.44).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £150 ($203.61).

On Thursday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.16), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,742.64).

AJB stock opened at GBX 348.80 ($4.73) on Friday. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.70) to GBX 400 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.04) to GBX 435 ($5.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.17 ($5.35).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.