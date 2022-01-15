Insider Buying: NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Acquires £41,200 in Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,925.07).

NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.51. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £604.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.53.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.