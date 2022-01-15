Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $402,400.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.