Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$196.09 Average PT from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$197.02.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$160.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.03. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0900002 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.