Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 5.7%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG)’s share price fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). 170,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 60,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.85 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.