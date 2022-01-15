Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $96.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,263,424. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

