InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,877 ($66.20) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,798.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,778.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The stock has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,096.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

