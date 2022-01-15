International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

