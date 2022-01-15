International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $36.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 947,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

