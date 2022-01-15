Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 15,750.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ISNPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.68 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

