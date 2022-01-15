Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $307.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.