Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 88,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,683 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $25.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

