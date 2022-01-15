Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 159.6% in December

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter.

IHIT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

