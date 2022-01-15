Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period.

RWK opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

